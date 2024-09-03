Did new boss jeopardize non-profit status?

Salzburg media, including the "Krone", have so far failed to notice that the designated successor to Rassaerts has a very special reputation. It is highly interesting to note that he was removed as Co-CEO of "OÖ Wohnbau", a counterpart of Salzburg's Gswb, in 2022. Officially, because there had been a long-standing dispute with the other co-head. Or could it even have been because the non-profit housing association was almost stripped of its non-profit status?