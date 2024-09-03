Vorteilswelt
No peace at Gswb

Did new boss jeopardize non-profit status?

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 07:00

Ex-Gswb boss Peter Ressaerts had a certain reputation. The new boss Ferdinand Hochleitner, however, has a special reputation. At one of his former employers, the housing expert jeopardized the company's non-profit status.

comment0 Kommentare

Insecure tenants, health concerns, a cover-up scandal in customer service (ticket system): In March, Governor Wilfried Haslauer cracked down and ordered the dismissal of boss Peter Rassaerts.

Pensioners (above) moved out of their bedrooms due to mold infestation, other Gswb tenants struggled with burst water pipes and long-lasting consequences. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Pensioners (above) moved out of their bedrooms due to mold infestation, other Gswb tenants struggled with burst water pipes and long-lasting consequences.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Six months later, Ferdinand Hochleitner is about to start as the new strong man at Gswb, Salzburg's largest non-profit housing association. He was unanimously proposed by experts and a commission. A possible dual leadership solution was suddenly quickly off the table.

He is to take over from October 1 - Ferdinand Hochleitner, who brings with him a legacy from Upper Austria (Bild: Wohnungsfreunde)
He is to take over from October 1 - Ferdinand Hochleitner, who brings with him a legacy from Upper Austria
(Bild: Wohnungsfreunde)

Haslauer praises the Upper Austrian (born 64) as a leader and emphasizes his qualifications. He also has strengths in employee management. He would also be suitable for ensuring calm in turbulent times at Gswb.

Zitat Icon

Dr. Ferdinand Hochleitner is a leader who, in addition to the necessary professional qualifications, also has many years of experience in the areas of employee management and social skills and was able to convince the expert commission. The new managing director will not only drive forward the implementation of important affordable housing projects for the people of Salzburg, but will also have to ensure calm within the company

Gswb-Eigentümervertreter Landeshauptmann Wilfried Haslauer

Really?

Salzburg media, including the "Krone", have so far failed to notice that the designated successor to Rassaerts has a very special reputation. It is highly interesting to note that he was removed as Co-CEO of "OÖ Wohnbau", a counterpart of Salzburg's Gswb, in 2022. Officially, because there had been a long-standing dispute with the other co-head. Or could it even have been because the non-profit housing association was almost stripped of its non-profit status?

Some of Gswb's rental apartments in the city look as if they have not been properly completed. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Some of Gswb's rental apartments in the city look as if they have not been properly completed.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The Linz tax office wanted this and initiated proceedings in 2017. The accusation: OÖ Wohnbau had focused too much on ancillary business and too little on its core business of rental apartments. In addition, the ÖVP-affiliated manager is said to be less than compassionate in his dealings with employees.

Was this never an issue for the Gswb owners, the state of Salzburg and the city (represented by Deputy Mayor Kay Dankl/KPÖ)? Will everything remain the same despite all the scandals?

Hochleitner himself does not want to speak before taking office. Haslauer's office referred to the suggestions of experts and the commission, which had been followed. Dankl, however, when confronted with the accusations, sees a breach of trust on Hochleitner's part. He had never told his story. Dankl had also contacted Bernhard Auinger immediately while he was on vacation. The case is also new to the mayor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Valentin Snobe
Valentin Snobe
