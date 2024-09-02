Verbund customers now get their money back

Price increase from May 1, 2022

Verbund had a price adjustment clause in its General Terms and Conditions until the end of 2022 that was based on the Austrian Electricity Price Index (ÖSPI). Based on this clause, Verbund increased the prices of many electricity supply contracts on May 1, 2022. The VKI considered the clause to be inadmissible and took the matter to court. The Vienna Higher Regional Court ruled in favor of the VKI in the second instance and the ruling is legally binding.