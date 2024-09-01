Wore camera harness
Suspected “spy whale” dies off Norway
The suspected Russian "spy whale" Hvaldimir is dead. He discovered the beluga whale floating motionless in the sea off the southwest coast of Norway on Saturday, said the head of the environmental protection organization Marine Mind, Sebastian Strand, on Sunday.
A representative of the port authority in Stavanger confirmed the death of the marine mammal to the newspaper "VG". The cause of death is unknown, Strand said. No visible injuries were found during an initial examination. The carcass of the whale had been recovered and a post-mortem examination would now provide clarity.
The whale was first spotted in Norway in 2019. The Norwegians named it "Hvaldimir" - "Hval" means "whale" in Norwegian, the suffix "dimir" is an allusion to its suspected connection to Russia.
Did the marine mammal escape from captivity?
At the time, the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate speculated that it had escaped from captivity and been trained by the Russian navy. Biologists succeeded in removing a harness for attaching a camera from the beluga whale. However, the purpose and origin of the equipment remains unclear to this day. Moscow has never officially commented on the speculation.
Both the Soviet Union and the USA used dolphins during the Cold War. The marine mammals were trained to detect submarines and mines and to recognize suspicious objects or people in the vicinity of ports and ships.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.