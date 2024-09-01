Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wore camera harness

Suspected “spy whale” dies off Norway

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 20:15

The suspected Russian "spy whale" Hvaldimir is dead. He discovered the beluga whale floating motionless in the sea off the southwest coast of Norway on Saturday, said the head of the environmental protection organization Marine Mind, Sebastian Strand, on Sunday.

comment0 Kommentare

A representative of the port authority in Stavanger confirmed the death of the marine mammal to the newspaper "VG". The cause of death is unknown, Strand said. No visible injuries were found during an initial examination. The carcass of the whale had been recovered and a post-mortem examination would now provide clarity.

The whale was first spotted in Norway in 2019. The Norwegians named it "Hvaldimir" - "Hval" means "whale" in Norwegian, the suffix "dimir" is an allusion to its suspected connection to Russia.

Did the marine mammal escape from captivity?
At the time, the Norwegian Fisheries Directorate speculated that it had escaped from captivity and been trained by the Russian navy. Biologists succeeded in removing a harness for attaching a camera from the beluga whale. However, the purpose and origin of the equipment remains unclear to this day. Moscow has never officially commented on the speculation.

Both the Soviet Union and the USA used dolphins during the Cold War. The marine mammals were trained to detect submarines and mines and to recognize suspicious objects or people in the vicinity of ports and ships.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf