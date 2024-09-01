Shocking confession
Why Daniela Katzenberger had a vasectomy
German reality personality Daniela Katzenberger has spoken about the fact that she had a vasectomy two years ago. She had good reasons for taking the drastic step, but it made it impossible for her to have any more children.
The 37-year-old told the German magazine "Neue Post" that she will not have another child. "This is definitely over for me."
"Have a wonderful daughter"
Katzenberger: "I am sterilized. For two years now. And regardless of that, I'm now 38. I have a wonderful daughter and Sophia is the most important thing for me. I've always said that I'm looking forward to the menopause. But at some point I asked myself why I should actually wait for it."
"It scared me"
The TV star and her husband, singer Lucas Cordalis, decided this together after she received shock news from the gynecologist.
"I had a traumatic experience at the gynecologist, who told me that I had a lot of cysts in my breast. That scared me a bit, because they could develop into something malignant. The doctor then told me that the hormones in the pill could encourage this. He therefore recommended a different contraceptive method," she told Bild.
She didn't want to have an IUD inserted and also disliked other contraceptives, which is why she decided to have the medical procedure carried out so that she wouldn't be surprised by another pregnancy.
"I have successfully passed on my DNA. So my mission has been fulfilled in this respect," she emphasizes. Her daughter Sophia turned nine in August. Katzenberger's only regret is that she will not have another son.
