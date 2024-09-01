Attention, spoiler!
This “legend” has won the jungle camp
She came, choked and won: reality TV contestant Georgina Fleur has won the summer edition of the RTL jungle camp. In the episode released on Saturday, the 34-year-old prevailed against the last remaining competitor, Kader Loth, by eating mouse tails, chicken innards and impala eyes. She repeatedly choked so violently that eyewitnesses had to avert their gaze.
But she succeeded: in the end, the ex-"Bachelor" contestant, who lives in Dubai, was awarded a little crown and prize money of 100,000 euros. Georgina was clearly filled with a sense of satisfaction. "I've always been treated a bit down on myself," she complained about her fellow campers.
Second place went to Kader Loth (51). Reality starlet Gigi Birofio (25), who had only "showered two or three times", came third.
At the beginning of the final, the five remaining campers were initially reduced to three - by nominating each other. The ban hit ex-Viva presenter Mola Adebisi (51) and ex-model Sarah Knappik (37). This was particularly bitter for Adebisi, who had previously repeatedly tried to give the impression that he understood the logic of the show like no other.
"Wait until tomorrow. Chill out until tomorrow"
It was also clear that the winner would be Georgina, reality darling Gigi Birofio (25) and reality queen Kader Loth. However, one almost had to assume that a fourth personality was still sitting around the campfire, as Gigi repeatedly engaged in a kind of exchange of ideas with the lower half of his body. He lifted the comforter, looked down at himself and said imploringly: "Wait until tomorrow. Chill until tomorrow."
The new season of "Ich bin ein Star" is a special edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show, which first aired in 2004. It is a kind of alumni reunion: The "legends", as RTL calls them, were already sitting around the fire in earlier seasons.
It wasn't viewers who decided who was kicked out
However, the rules were completely different this time. It was not the viewers who decided the fate of the inmates, but the campers themselves who had to fight it out to see who was allowed to stay around the campfire. This made for a completely different dramaturgy in parts. RTL recorded the season and did not broadcast it live.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.