“Great match”: Sinner reaches the round of 16

"It was a great match. My serve was really good, I'm very happy," said Sinner after converting his first match point. The South Tyrolean didn't concede a single break point in the entire match, thanks to a strong service performance with 15 aces. The 23-year-old didn't expect the match to be a walkover on the way to his first US Open triumph. "Anything can happen in this sport. I try to stay on my side of the net," emphasized Sinner. Should he triumph in Flushing Meadows, it would be his second Grand Slam success after the Australian Open at the beginning of the year.