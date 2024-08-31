Start on Sunday
Polio vaccinations for 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip
Hundreds of thousands of children in the embattled Gaza Strip are to be vaccinated against polio from Sunday morning. The aim is to reach more than 90 percent of children under the age of ten. To this end, there are to be temporary and localized breaks in the campaign.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), clinics, doctors' surgeries and mobile teams are to immunize 640,000 children against the virus responsible for polio within a few days. The aim is to reach more than 90 percent of children under the age of ten. To this end, there are to be temporary and localized pauses in the campaign.
First vaccine doses administered on Saturday
The first vaccine doses were administered at a press conference held by the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip on Saturday (see video above). The WHO spoke of an opening ceremony.
Recently, there was the first case of polio in the Palestinian territory in 25 years. Since the beginning of the war following the Hamas terrorist attack on the Israeli border area on October 7 last year, many babies in the Gaza Strip have been unable to be vaccinated.
According to the WHO, the vaccination campaign is to begin in the central Gaza Strip. After three or possibly more days, the campaign will continue in the south before moving to the north of the coastal strip.
According to the WHO, the dire hygienic conditions in the coastal strip, where many displaced people are forced to live in cramped conditions and clean water is scarce, could contribute to the rapid spread of the disease.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.