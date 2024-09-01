Within one day
Tickets for the comeback tour of the legendary English band Oasis in the UK and Ireland have officially sold out within a day. This was announced on the band's social media accounts on Saturday evening.
Once again, the legendary Britpop group ("Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back in Anger", "Some Might Say") warned of counterfeit and invalid tickets being offered on the secondary market.
Fans queued for hours
General ticket sales for the 17 concerts only started on Saturday morning. Hundreds of thousands of fans then waited in the queue on the sales platforms, sometimes for hours, before it was finally their turn to choose their tickets.
The brothers Liam (51) and Noel Gallagher (57), who had been estranged for a long time, announced on Tuesday that they would be performing together again next summer, a decade and a half after the end of their collaboration. They are planning 15 concerts in the UK and two in the Irish capital Dublin.
Music fans are hoping for a world tour
The kick-off is planned for July 4 and 5 in Cardiff, Wales. The band will then play five concerts each at London's Wembley Stadium and in their home city of Manchester, as well as three in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, before finishing up in Dublin. There is still speculation about a world tour.
Some fans already had the chance to secure tickets on Friday evening. They were able to apply for a so-called pre-sale and then try to get hold of a ticket using a special code.
