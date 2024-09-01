Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Within one day

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 21:36

Tickets for the comeback tour of the legendary English band Oasis in the UK and Ireland have officially sold out within a day. This was announced on the band's social media accounts on Saturday evening.

comment0 Kommentare

Once again, the legendary Britpop group ("Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back in Anger", "Some Might Say") warned of counterfeit and invalid tickets being offered on the secondary market.

Fans queued for hours
General ticket sales for the 17 concerts only started on Saturday morning. Hundreds of thousands of fans then waited in the queue on the sales platforms, sometimes for hours, before it was finally their turn to choose their tickets.

The brothers Liam (51) and Noel Gallagher (57), who had been estranged for a long time, announced on Tuesday that they would be performing together again next summer, a decade and a half after the end of their collaboration. They are planning 15 concerts in the UK and two in the Irish capital Dublin.

Music fans are hoping for a world tour
The kick-off is planned for July 4 and 5 in Cardiff, Wales. The band will then play five concerts each at London's Wembley Stadium and in their home city of Manchester, as well as three in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, before finishing up in Dublin. There is still speculation about a world tour.

Some fans already had the chance to secure tickets on Friday evening. They were able to apply for a so-called pre-sale and then try to get hold of a ticket using a special code.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf