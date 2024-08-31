Onslaught on Altaussee beer tent has begun

At midday on Saturday, the gates - or rather: the tarpaulins - opened at the 62nd Altaussee Kirtag. This marked the start of the onslaught on the most famous and iconic beer tent in Styria, and probably even in Austria. The organizers, the Altaussee volunteer fire department, are expecting around 20,000 visitors from near and far up to and including Monday. This traditionally includes many celebrities from politics and business. But, and this is what makes the Ausseer Kirtag so special, there are no "extra sausages" such as a VIP area, even for top politicians. Everyone is equal in the beer tent.