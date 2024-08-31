Altaussee Kirtag
Onslaught on Altaussee beer tent has begun
Up to 20,000 visitors are expected at what is probably the most legendary fire department festival in Styria, the Altaussee "Kiritog". Shortly after the opening on Saturday, the tent was full to bursting and the atmosphere was boiling. First high-ranking political guest: Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler.
At midday on Saturday, the gates - or rather: the tarpaulins - opened at the 62nd Altaussee Kirtag. This marked the start of the onslaught on the most famous and iconic beer tent in Styria, and probably even in Austria. The organizers, the Altaussee volunteer fire department, are expecting around 20,000 visitors from near and far up to and including Monday. This traditionally includes many celebrities from politics and business. But, and this is what makes the Ausseer Kirtag so special, there are no "extra sausages" such as a VIP area, even for top politicians. Everyone is equal in the beer tent.
Werner Kogler didn't even come to dinner
The first high-profile guest came directly from Alpbach: Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler. The Green Party leader was so busy taking selfies and shaking hands that he didn't even get to eat, even though a crispy grilled chicken was waiting for him. Instead, he took up the baton and conducted in the packed marquee.
Around 300 volunteers are involved, not a single one is paid, which is quite unique.
Gerald Loitzl, Bürgermeister Altaussee
Mayor: "Surely already the fiftieth Kirtag"
"The atmosphere is great, the weather is fantastic," says Altaussee Mayor Gerald Loitzl to the "Krone" shortly after the opening. As mayor, it was his fifteenth Kirtag, and as an Altaussee resident "certainly the fiftieth." He couldn't put a precise figure on what the festival brings to his community and the region. "But the whole region benefits, all accommodation establishments are fully booked." Loitzl pays special tribute to the "festival boss" Christian Fischer, captain of the Altaussee volunteer fire department, and his comrades. "Around 300 volunteers are involved, and not a single one of them is paid, which is unique."
650 barrels of beer are emptied
The "Kiritog" has been around since 1961, but certain principles are still upheld to this day - which is what makes it so charming: no music from loudspeakers, an old wooden pole tent, solid cuisine and all this with free admission and no table reservations.
The amount of food consumed by visitors over three days is also remarkable: Around 650 barrels of beer are emptied, 4500 liters of white wine served and 5000 grilled chicken eaten.
