Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

The return of the GDR, but different

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 20:00
comment0 Kommentare

A piece of history will be written in Germany on Sunday: The first state elections since the rise of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) and the Sahra-Wagenknecht-Party (BSW) will take place in the east. The consequences will change the political face of Germany.

It is the (re)rise of authoritarianism on the territory of the former GDR. Why this voluntary relapse to the far right? Thinkers are racking their brains over this and books are being written, but there is no conclusive answer.

The AfD is a milieu party that emerged from the forced cohabitation in the GDR. They wanted the Deutschmark, and when it came, they saw reunification as a West German conquest. They reject the American-European model of life and long for Vladimir Putin (who has just kissed the Koran in his Chechnya) as the supposed savior of the Christian West. Naturally, they are against "the foreigners".

The AfD is backed by Sahra Wagenknecht, who manages to talk a wide arc from nationalism to communism.

The former expatriate GDR opposition activist and singer-songwriter Wolf Biermann has bitter words for the "Ossis": "Those who were too cowardly in the GDR dictatorship are now rebelling against democracy without risk. They whine about the comforts of dictatorship and the hardships of democracy are alien to them."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf