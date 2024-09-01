"Please bring it back"
Summit book with personal entries stolen
The document with many personal entries has disappeared from the Haugstein in the Innviertel region. "Please bring it back", appeals amateur sportswoman Verena Lang, who had left the summit book including a box with several items on her local mountain.
For many mountain enthusiasts, it is now part of the routine after a summit victory: making an entry in the summit book. Most of them leave their name, the current date and the planned route as well as personal impressions. This was one of the reasons why Verena Lang carried a summit book up the 895-metre-high Haugstein at the beginning of June and left it in a box with soap bubbles, handkerchiefs and Jägermeister bottles. "After all, the Haugstein is the highest mountain in the Innviertel region and deserves something like this," says the enthusiastic hiker.
Hike on the day a relative died
However, when she climbed "her" local mountain again this week, she discovered that the box and its contents were missing. "That's very sad, because the book went down really well and was probably a good third full after such a short time," says the 33-year-old. "Many hikers from the surrounding area signed up, but also from further afield. A school class from Andorf immortalized themselves in it. There were also personal texts in it. One woman wrote that she had used the hike to clear her head on the day a relative died," says Lang.
She hopes that the book will be returned to its destination and therefore appeals: "If anyone has taken it, please bring it back or hand it in to the municipality of Vichtenstein."
An old custom
The summit books were created around 1850 and probably evolved from the guest books that were kept at places of pilgrimage, for example. Some also see them as an important source of information when people go missing in the mountains. Unfortunately, they disappear or are destroyed time and again. For example, the summit book on the Ameisstein was torn up around two years ago. On the German Hewen, hikers found the charred remains of the written pages in a barbecue area just this week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.