Against rocking
What are anti-sway systems for caravans good for?
Anti-sway systems can keep trailer combinations safely on course even in difficult driving situations. However, there are differences in their effectiveness.
If a car has to tow a trailer, this changes the driving physics. In some situations, the driver can hardly or no longer control it. This is where stabilization systems can help, three of which have now been tested by the German automobile club ADAC.
The anti-sway technology works in the same way in all of them: if the system detects movements of the trailer and assesses the situation as critical, the trailer brake is applied.
The test winner with an overall score of 1.5 is the €965 ATC 2.0 from AL-KO, which passed all the driving stability tests with flying colors. A cheaper alternative costing 750 euros is the LEAS system, which was also convincing in the driving tests on the test site, but showed weaknesses in workmanship. It received an overall score of 2.0.
Somewhat behind in third place was the Knott ETS Plus (€815), which only received a score of 2.8 due to delayed intervention during the swerve test.
If you want to buy an anti-roll system, you should pay attention to compatibility. The system from AL-KO only fits on AL-KO axles, while the solution from Knott is compatible with Knott and AL-KO axles. Leas from BL-Trading, on the other hand, is compatible with all axles. In addition, the ADAC recommends professional installation, with the status LED attached to the front of the caravan so that it is visible in the rear-view mirror.
Tips for caravan drivers
To minimize the likelihood of critical driving situations, the club also advises correct loading and weight distribution of the trailer: the drawbar load for stability should be as close as possible to the maximum permitted. Even the best system cannot compensate for a drawbar load that is too low.
If the trailer does start to lurch, the steering wheel should be held steady and the brakes applied gently.
