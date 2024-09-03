What are anti-sway systems for caravans good for?

If you want to buy an anti-roll system, you should pay attention to compatibility. The system from AL-KO only fits on AL-KO axles, while the solution from Knott is compatible with Knott and AL-KO axles. Leas from BL-Trading, on the other hand, is compatible with all axles. In addition, the ADAC recommends professional installation, with the status LED attached to the front of the caravan so that it is visible in the rear-view mirror.