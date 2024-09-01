After three silver medals, “Triggertom” is now aiming for gold

Are you an encouragement to others?

I think so. Even if I'm not a genetic miracle, I've encouraged two athletes to win the World Cup in top-level sport alone. I think it's a shame that there are people who don't make anything of themselves and just moan about how bad everything is with or without a disability. Who need their 10 beers a day to make life more bearable. There's no reason for that in Austria. We should be happy to have been born here. Our state could and should afford to send every 15-year-old to Africa to learn what it means to fight for life.