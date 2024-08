Beichler speechless after draw: “Words fail me”

Liefering conceded a last-second equalizer in the second division match against Sturm 2. Graz goalkeeper Matteo Bignetti headed home from a corner to make it 2:2, after which the referee blew the whistle. The Young Bulls were in a low mood after the match, which they should have won after goals from Reischl (8th) and Diabate (58th). "I'm lost for words. The way we acted after the 2:0, how reckless . . .", said coach Daniel Beichler, furious with his boys' performance. "You couldn't beat our naivety."