Simic leaves Salzburg for Cardiff
Roko Simic's time in Salzburg has come to an end. The Bulls are transferring the Croatian striker to Cardiff City (English second division). The 20-year-old no longer played at all under Pep Lijnders.
After more than three years at FC Red Bull Salzburg, Roko Simic is leaving the Austrian champions to join Cardiff City in the second division. The 20-year-old Croatian striker joined the Bulls in the summer of 2021 and played a total of 54 games, in which he scored seven goals and contributed three assists. During his time in Salzburg, Simic celebrated two league titles and an ÖFB Cup victory.
In addition to his appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, Simic gained experience as a cooperation player at Liefering, where he recorded 19 goals and three assists in 24 games. He was also top scorer in the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League competition with seven goals for Salzburg. Simic also spent time on loan at FC Zurich, where he scored four goals and provided one assist in 16 games.
His highlight with the Bulls was definitely the 2:0 away win in the Champions League group stage last fall. Simic put in a strong performance in Lisbon, but his form curve flattened out again afterwards. Under new coach Pep Lijnders, the Croatian no longer played any role at all and was confined to the stands.
Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner sees the move as a positive one: "I think we've found a good solution for both sides. Roko has the chance to establish himself in his new surroundings and make many appearances. We wish him all the best and every success!"
