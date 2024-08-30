Gunther against a legend – “perfect for me”

When the Viennese wrestler earned his first spurs abroad. Now aged 37, he is one of the biggest attractions in the world's top leagues. This is demonstrated by the fact that he is allowed to fight the main fight in Berlin for the first time. He has to defend his heavyweight belt against Randy Orton, a muscular warhorse who already played a role in the storyline surrounding the legendary Undertaker. "A classic heavyweight match, perfect for me," he says, ready for the rematch of the King of the Ring final in Jeddah, with which he qualified for the second biggest title fight. "This should become a habit," he made clear when the "Krone" reached him by phone on the tour bus on the way to Stuttgart. Five stops (Rotterdam, Brussels, Oberhausen, Stuttgart, Frankfurt) to complete before the Berlin event.