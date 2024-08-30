Wrestling in Berlin
Gunther against a legend – “perfect for me”
Gunther is in the main event for the first time! The wrestling star now has to face Randy Orton, an opponent of the legendary Undertaker, in Berlin.
The "Bild" newspaper, which sees Gunther as "half" German, devoted a major interview to him in the run-up to "Bash in Berlin" (Pro7Maxx Monday from 10 pm). "I lived in the Ruhr area for a long time!"
When the Viennese wrestler earned his first spurs abroad. Now aged 37, he is one of the biggest attractions in the world's top leagues. This is demonstrated by the fact that he is allowed to fight the main fight in Berlin for the first time. He has to defend his heavyweight belt against Randy Orton, a muscular warhorse who already played a role in the storyline surrounding the legendary Undertaker. "A classic heavyweight match, perfect for me," he says, ready for the rematch of the King of the Ring final in Jeddah, with which he qualified for the second biggest title fight. "This should become a habit," he made clear when the "Krone" reached him by phone on the tour bus on the way to Stuttgart. Five stops (Rotterdam, Brussels, Oberhausen, Stuttgart, Frankfurt) to complete before the Berlin event.
It will be interesting to see whether his friend and Imperium colleague Ludwig Kaiser, the real local hero, will support him around the ring and how the sympathy will be distributed in the Mercedes-Benz Arena (from 18:30). Normally Gunther slips into the role of the bad guy, which he also enjoys, as is shown on a weekly basis. Orton, on the other hand, wins hearts everywhere he goes. As a 14-time WWE champion, he has written one of the biggest success stories in wrestling.
In Berlin, Cody Rhodes, the biggest crowd favorite in the business alongside Jey Uso, is also in the spotlight as the Undisputed Champion puts his gold on the line against Kevin Owens. Good versus good - it can also have its charm when two friends (have to) go head to head.Sunday already to DenverBack to Gunther, who revealed in the newspaper "Bild" that he had previously completed a trial training session at Vienna's Austria before the soccer fan became a Rapid player when he was still living in Vienna. The wrestling squad will be back on the plane to the USA tomorrow. Fists will be flying in Denver on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.