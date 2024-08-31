After the Storm draw
Supporters sell their CL subscriptions on the internet
The disappointment among many soccer fans about Sturm Graz's Champions League opponents is obviously huge.Countless subscriptions for the games in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium are already being sold on the Internet. . .
How bitter! The supporters of Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz and Carinthia's soccer fans had been looking forward to real cracker home games in the Champions League at the Wörthersee Stadium - as we all know, the draw turned out to be RB Leipzig (D), Sporting Lisbon (Por), FC Brugge (Bel) and Girona (Sp).
Directly after the draw
The disappointment is obviously huge. Because the home season tickets purchased before the draw (which cost around 400 euros for four games for central seats in the opposite stand) are now being sold in droves on the internet, almost sold off - certain secondary market portals are virtually overflowing. It's striking that the tickets were advertised directly after the draw.
I'm selling my season ticket for 120 euros instead of 379 euros because I won't be going to any of the games!
Ein User
"No longer needed. . ."
"I'm selling two season tickets for 70 euros because they're no longer needed," writes one user. The other emphasizes: "Selling my season ticket for 120 euros instead of 379 euros as I won't be going to any of the games!"
"Sporting opportunities are greater"
Daniel Greiner, head of the Wörthersee Stadium, sees things differently. "Leipzig and Sporting are great opponents, and Girona also annoyed Real and Barcelona for a long time last season. And I see it this way: Sturm now have a better chance of making it further in the competition. And then they'll get exactly the right big opponent for the knockout phase that they've now been denied. In any case, I am hopeful that we will have great Champions League nights in Carinthia for the first time," emphasizes the Sportpark boss.
Storm's business boss Thomas Tebbich says ahead of today's home game against WSG Tirol: "I'm looking forward to the games! With Dortmund we have the Champions League finalists, with Atalanta the Europa League winners, plus Belgium's and Portugal's champions. All top clubs." In order to be prepared for this, reinforcements are arriving today: striker Erencan Yardimci (22/door) is on loan from Hoffenheim.
"A dream draw"
Runners-up Salzburg were probably a little happier about the draw, as the Bulls can look forward to some very special encounters. Above all, the guest appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu. "It's a dream draw," said managing director Stephan Reiter, eagerly anticipating the clash with Real Madrid.
The home games against PSG and Atlético Madrid, among others, are likely to draw a crowd of fans. Advance sales for season ticket holders begin on Tuesday, with free sales starting on September 9. For the time being, you can only purchase a 4-pack. UEFA will announce the exact match dates today.
