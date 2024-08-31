Supporters sell their CL subscriptions on the internet

"Sporting opportunities are greater"

Daniel Greiner, head of the Wörthersee Stadium, sees things differently. "Leipzig and Sporting are great opponents, and Girona also annoyed Real and Barcelona for a long time last season. And I see it this way: Sturm now have a better chance of making it further in the competition. And then they'll get exactly the right big opponent for the knockout phase that they've now been denied. In any case, I am hopeful that we will have great Champions League nights in Carinthia for the first time," emphasizes the Sportpark boss.