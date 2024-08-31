Vorteilswelt
Conversion to LED

“New lights are not bright enough”

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 13:00

The ongoing switch to full LED lighting for all streets in Steyr has come under fire. The energy-saving lamps are said to provide only a dim glow, making the sidewalks inadequately lit and no longer safe. 

comment0 Kommentare

Next Friday, September 6, the city of Steyr will turn down the lights on its streets and public buildings to draw attention to light pollution and the energy crisis as part of its annual participation in the global "Earth Night".

Changeover runs until 2025
It is not only on this day of action that some people in Styria find it too dark at night. They criticize the fact that due to the ongoing conversion of street lighting to LED, the new lamps only provide a dim glow and only shine downwards. The poorly lit sidewalks are therefore no longer as safe. Currently, around half of all 6600 light points are already operated with LEDs, the rest will be converted by 2025.

Zitat Icon

The fact that the new LED lamps produce a different light can lead to the subjective perception that the sidewalks are darker as a result of the changeover.

Helmut Zöttl, FP-Vizebürgermeister

Helmut Zöttl, the FP city councillor responsible for street lighting, has not heard of this problem. "Because the LED lamps produce a different light, it could be a subjective perception. However, we decided years ago to dim the lighting at night for cost reasons."

FP voted against the changeover
Zöttl emphasizes that he was not happy with the conversion of the street lighting "from a single source" and that the FP was the only parliamentary group to vote against it: "The decision was made two years ago as part of setting the city's goal of climate neutrality by 2040. We were against it because the existing lamps still have a certain lifespan and it would be more sensible to replace them when they break."

"Promente" dismantles old lamps
According to Zöttl, the conversion will cost around 2.5 million euros, with the city being able to access larger funding pots. In order to save costs when disposing of the lamps, employees from the metalworking shop of the socio-economic company "Promente" dismantle them into their individual parts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
