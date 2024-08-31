“New lights are not bright enough”

FP voted against the changeover

Zöttl emphasizes that he was not happy with the conversion of the street lighting "from a single source" and that the FP was the only parliamentary group to vote against it: "The decision was made two years ago as part of setting the city's goal of climate neutrality by 2040. We were against it because the existing lamps still have a certain lifespan and it would be more sensible to replace them when they break."