“The best outlet for releasing emotions”

One of your company's slogans is "Advising with vision, managing with precision, developing the future with expertise". To what extent is there a symbiosis with your role as handball president?

The demands in top-class sport and in our profession are similar. Above all, I apply future development with expertise not only in the company, but for every team that wants to achieve something. If you are only in the here and now, you will always be exhausted. In this respect, I am glad that I can also recruit handball players for my company, because they bring a lot of the attitude that I am laboriously looking for.