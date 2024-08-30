Zadrazil dreams of the final in the premier class

The first title of the new season is here, with more to follow. Sarah Zadrazil and Bayern Munich have big ambitions after their Supercup win against Wolfsburg (1:0) and ahead of the start of the new German Bundesliga season. "Our goal is of course to keep the championship trophy in Munich," says the St. Gilgen native ahead of today's opener (17) against Potsdam. The 31-year-old also wants to use her experience to lead the way off the pitch and warns against Wolfsburg and Frankfurt in particular: "They certainly won't give us anything."