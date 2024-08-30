Women's Bundesliga
Zadrazil dreams of the final in the premier class
Sarah Zadrazil wants to defend the title in the German Bundesliga with Bayern. The Champions League should go much better for Munich this year. ÖFB colleague back in Germany after a season in Rome.
The first title of the new season is here, with more to follow. Sarah Zadrazil and Bayern Munich have big ambitions after their Supercup win against Wolfsburg (1:0) and ahead of the start of the new German Bundesliga season. "Our goal is of course to keep the championship trophy in Munich," says the St. Gilgen native ahead of today's opener (17) against Potsdam. The 31-year-old also wants to use her experience to lead the way off the pitch and warns against Wolfsburg and Frankfurt in particular: "They certainly won't give us anything."
Nor will the opponents in the Champions League. In the previous season, they finished in the group stage, which should change this year. "We want to perform better this year. One of my personal dreams would be to reach the final - and I think that's absolutely possible with this team."
A team she feels comfortable with. "Zadi" is entering her fifth season and has two years left on her contract. "Munich has now become home for me and at the moment I don't really have to think about what might come next."
Meanwhile, Laura Feiersinger returned to the Bundesliga. The Saalfelden native was with AS Roma in the previous season and now plays for Cologne. With her new team, she will face the third Salzburg player in Germany on Sunday: Katja Wienerroither from Leipzig.
