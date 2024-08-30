After release
Attack on married couple: Attacker now in custody
Following a burglary and violent attack on a couple in Wörgl, Tyrol (Kufstein district) last Saturday, the 21-year-old suspect, who was released shortly afterwards, has been arrested again. He is now in custody in Innsbruck.
The man had apparently been sneaking around a residential complex again on Monday and had shown "conspicuous behavior", according to Hansjörg Mayr, spokesman for the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday morning. "On Friday, the regional court imposed pre-trial detention", Mayr continued. A psychiatric report was also ordered.
Violent attack during a break-in
The background: according to the police, the Turkish man, who is "known to the police and has a relevant criminal record", is said to have broken into an apartment building in Wörgl early last Saturday morning. There, he allegedly used massive violence against a Hungarian couple.
The 56-year-old husband suffered serious injuries, including punches. The suspected attacker then fled the scene, but was found a short time later. The 21-year-old was arrested but then released.
Big difference in sentencing
Mayr justified this by stating that the public prosecutor's office did not assume robbery, but rather burglary, grievous bodily harm and coercion. This makes a big difference to the sentence - robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, whereas the suspected offenses are punishable by up to five years.
The order to release a suspect is not a final decision on the criminal consequences.
StA-Sprecher Hansjörg Mayr
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Pre-trial detention due to risk of committing a crime
"The order to release a suspect is not a final decision on the criminal consequences. The court decides on the punishment after the indictment," Mayr continued.
Pre-trial detention is "not a punishment" and can only be imposed "if there is either a risk of absconding, if the suspect has attempted to influence witnesses or otherwise interfere with evidence or if further crimes are to be expected." In this specific case, the public prosecutor's office and the court now assume that there is a risk of the offense being committed (risk of repetition).
