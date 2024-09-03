New fan behavior
Who looks through the tube
"Joker 2" opens on October 3, the film adaptation of the novel "The Book Trailers" on October 10 and "Gladiator 2" on November 14 - Austrian cinemas have a top program this autumn. We spoke to Star-Movie boss Hans-Peter Obermayr about investments, competition and film fans weighing up their options.
Hans-Peter and Klaus Obermayr's Star-Movie Group has invested several million euros in green energy over the last two years - mainly in photovoltaic systems and carports equipped with solar panels in front of their cinemas.
Hippmann dance school moves into Regau
This year, the family business spent money primarily in Regau: Around 300,000 euros went into the redesign of the foyer, and the company also supported the conversion of the former discotheque into Austria's most modern dance school, which the Hippmann family will open on September 28. "We are also optimizing the technology and seating comfort at all locations," says Hans-Peter Obermayr. Postscript: "Our guests should sit back and enjoy themselves - as an operator, you rarely do that."
In many parts of the world, cinemas are very well attended, especially in hot weather, thanks to the pleasant air conditioning. In Austria, this development is much slower to notice. With 17 degrees, summer vacations and rainy weather, our cinemas are still best attended in summer.
Hans-Peter Obermayr, Star Movie
Competition from outdoor events
How has the year been so far for the group, which operates a total of seven cinemas from Peuerbach? "Especially in the summer months, we face competition from the many outdoor events at the weekends," says Obermayr. Nevertheless, 2024 has gone far better than expected so far. The writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood, which lasted several months last year, had originally dampened forecasts: "But they were then exceeded in the first few months." Films such as "Dune: Part Two" and "Chantal in Fairyland" had a particularly positive impact.
"People are making more of a distinction than before as to whether they want to experience a movie in the cinema or watch it later at home," says Obermayr. Blockbusters still attract the masses. It's often more difficult for smaller films: "Some are beaten below their value. That's a shame."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.