Who looks through the tube

Competition from outdoor events

How has the year been so far for the group, which operates a total of seven cinemas from Peuerbach? "Especially in the summer months, we face competition from the many outdoor events at the weekends," says Obermayr. Nevertheless, 2024 has gone far better than expected so far. The writers' and actors' strike in Hollywood, which lasted several months last year, had originally dampened forecasts: "But they were then exceeded in the first few months." Films such as "Dune: Part Two" and "Chantal in Fairyland" had a particularly positive impact.