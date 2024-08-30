Before the start of school
Variant KP.3: Number of corona cases on the rise again
School starts again on Monday in the federal states of Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, but the number of coronavirus infections is already on the rise. The reason for this are new, more contagious variants of the virus called KP.3. and above all KP3.1.1. 25 percent of suspected cases are registered as infected.
The summer corona wave is dominated by the KP.3 variant, said virologist Judit Aberle, who heads a research group at MedUni Vienna's Center for Virology that focuses on immune responses to viral infections and vaccination, to radio station Ö3.
People over the age of 60 who suffer from pre-existing conditions are particularly recommended to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, according to expert Aberle, staying at home if you have symptoms is a key factor in avoiding infection.
Variant penetrates cells more quickly
At the beginning of July, the KP.3 variant - a subline of the JN.1 variant with mutations on the spike protein - was detected in almost 48% of infected people in Germany, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This apparently allows the KP.3 variant to evade immune defenses more easily, penetrate cells more quickly and multiply more rapidly.
Especially in the USA, Australia and now also in Italy, the KP.3 variant is held responsible for the rise in Covid cases and the increase in hospital stays. In the United States, KP.3.1.1 was responsible for more than a third of new Covid cases in the first half of August. This is shown by data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Expert urgently advises boosters
At the end of July, molecular biologist Ulrich Elling had already suggested that there could possibly be a high plateau of Covid infections as early as late summer in view of the significant increase in corona wastewater values.
As a result, the winter wave would probably not peak as high as last December. However, this is highly speculative and still uncertain, Elling said at the time. He therefore recommended not waiting until winter to give booster vaccinations.
