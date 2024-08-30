Lens boils with rage
Record transfer off the table! Danso not a Roman after all
The transfer of ÖFB defender Kevin Danso from RC Lens to AS Roma has fallen through. According to reports in the Italian media, problems arose during the medical check. The Romans have therefore rejected a transfer that would have made Danso the most expensive domestic defender. There is a lot of anger in Lens.
According to the report, "major health problems" arose during the medical check, which is why AS Roma decided not to go ahead with the Danso transfer after all. The decision was made around midnight and the Austrian defender is already on his way back to France.
The "Gazzetta dello Sport", however, speaks of an "unspecified heart problem" that caused the transfer to fall through. The Romans reacted quickly and are now on the verge of signing Tiago Djalo from Juventus Turin.
Lens doubts the version
The move caused anger at Lens. In an official statement, the French club cast doubt on the Roman version: "The long interpretation of a medical examination was the reason for this aborted transfer. The club wonders about the reasons for not confirming this transfer of a carefully monitored player who has played more than 30 games on the French and international stage this season."
Meanwhile, the club has full confidence in Danso: "We would be delighted to see him again now. Kevin will undergo an appropriate protocol before he wears our colors again." Danso himself has not yet spoken.
The deal has actually been in place for days. The total package offered by the Romans rose to a total of 25 million euros thanks to possible bonuses. This would have made Danso the most expensive domestic defender in history. However, this record is now off the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.