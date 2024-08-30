Barrier ignored
Drunk driver drove into running track during half marathon
Fire department barrier broken through! A drunk driver crashed his car in the middle of a running event in Burgenland. When he was stopped, the drunk driver went berserk. Arrested! The Pole continued to riot in the detention room.
As has now become known, worrying scenes took place at the traditional evening run and half marathon in Stinatz on August 10. An obviously heavily intoxicated driver caused a commotion. "The man, who was driving a car with Viennese license plates, didn't care about the safety measures of our fire department and simply drove into the barrier," eyewitnesses recalled with horror.
Police officers insulted
Alarm! Patrol officers were on the scene very quickly and were able to stop the car near the church square. The drunk driver flew into a rage. Assistance was requested. The Pole flatly refused to take a breathalyzer test. Instead, he began to swear at the police officers in his native language and in German. "The quarrelsome man waved his hands wildly in front of the officers," reported spectators who actually wanted to watch the runners and cheer them on.
Taken away under protest
The driver became increasingly aggressive. The police had to handcuff him and took him away. The arrested man was taken to the police station in Güssing. In the detention room, however, the commotion continued. The thuggish man swore loudly, lashed out and kicked the door.
The accused is known to the police
After consulting with the regional police headquarters in Vienna, it turned out that the hooligan was not a stranger to the law. According to a file note in the federal capital, the Polish man has been banned from using weapons since 2017 and this is still valid for almost three years. The judicial authorities in his home country are also looking for him. This case is far from over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.