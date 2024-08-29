Olympic qualifier
Austria’s storming run went unrewarded – 1:2!
Too bad, too bad! Austria's ice hockey team put up a great fight against hosts Slovakia at the start of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava, not letting a 2:0 deficit get them down. On the contrary: Ganahl & Co. reduced the deficit to 1:2 and pressed for an equalizer in the final game - but it was never to be!
Slovakia were the expected strong, sometimes too strong opponents at the start of the Olympic qualifiers in Bratislava: This was especially true in the opening phase, when the hosts were 12:2 ahead after eleven minutes and set the tone in the packed Ondreja Nepelu Arena.
The world number 9 fired shot after shot at David Kickert - but Austria's goalkeeper could not be beaten and thwarted good chances by the Slovakians. Whether from Tatar, Hrivik or Cingel. Austria tried to achieve success on the counter-attack and occasionally created chances. One of the best was a shot from Baumgartner after Haudum's pass that was too central (12').
Austria kept the game more open in the second period, but picked up their fourth two-minute penalty after 30 minutes. One with consequences: Immediately after the penalty for Nissner expired, the favorites went in front, Garnat shot in from close range after an ideal pass from Pospisil to make it 1:0 (33.)
It got even worse: Slovakia kept the pressure on and turned away again 2:16 minutes later. The goalkeeper, who had been so strong up to that point, did not cut a happy figure, letting Kelemen's finish pass (35') - 2:0!
As at the A-World Cup in Prague, Roger Bader's team showed their fighting qualities and benefited from a double exclusion: After the one for Grman, Red-White-Red had exactly seven seconds for a 5:3 overtime game. One that Austria took advantage of: Kasper stormed towards the goal after winning the face-off and skillfully deflected Heinrich's shot shortly afterwards to make it 2:1 (40').
A goal that gave Austria hope, especially as they started the final period with a 5:4 power play, 107 seconds long - unfortunately without scoring. Wukovits (43') and Heinrich (44') tested Slovakia's keeper Hlavajs from distance, Unterweger had an even more ideal shot - but failed to make it 2:2!
Captain Ganahl & Co. kept the pressure on, now it was Slovakia who sought their salvation through counter-attacks - but found themselves outnumbered again eleven minutes before the end: Gernat had to go to the bench for two minutes. 120 seconds in which Austria pushed their opponents back into their own third, but were unable to equalize despite promising shooting positions, and the Bader team were also denied the equalizer in the dramatic finish after goalie Kickert left the ice with 2:16 minutes remaining. The last chance was thwarted by Hlavaj, who made a spectacular save on Reinbacher's shot (60').
After this 1:2 at the start, Austria is under pressure in the second game on Friday (14:00, live on ORF Sport Plus) and needs a win against Kazakhstan to keep its chance of an Olympic ticket.
Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava:
Slovakia - Austria 2:1 (0:0, 2:1, 0:0)
Goals: Gernat (33rd), Kelemen (35th) and Kasper (40th/PP2).
Austria: Kickert; Reinbacher, Heinrich; Maier, Unterweger; Nickl, Wolf; Stapelfeld; Schneider, Kasper, Zwerger; M. Huber, Baumgartner, Haudum; Bischofberger, Nissner, Wukovits; Rohrer, Herburger, Ganahl.
Also on Thursday: Kazakhstan - Hungary 5:2.
Friday in Bratislava: Austria - Kazakhstan (14), Slovakia - Hungary (18).
