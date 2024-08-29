Austria’s storming run went unrewarded – 1:2!

Captain Ganahl & Co. kept the pressure on, now it was Slovakia who sought their salvation through counter-attacks - but found themselves outnumbered again eleven minutes before the end: Gernat had to go to the bench for two minutes. 120 seconds in which Austria pushed their opponents back into their own third, but were unable to equalize despite promising shooting positions, and the Bader team were also denied the equalizer in the dramatic finish after goalie Kickert left the ice with 2:16 minutes remaining. The last chance was thwarted by Hlavaj, who made a spectacular save on Reinbacher's shot (60').