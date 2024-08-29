Before the state elections
NEOS present a pink path for Vorarlberg
Eight-point program for Vorarlberg: The ideas of the NEOS are not quite as innovative as announced, but they are solid and for the most part easy to implement.
NEOS leader Claudia Gamon wants to wake up the politically dormant state and transform it into a bold, modern and innovative state. "The black-green coalition has run out of steam. With the FPÖ in government, there will be a return to the past. That would also be a step backwards for the economy, because anyone who wants to leave the EU will also ruin Vorarlberg, which is located in the heart of the country," said the 35-year-old at the election campaign launch of the Pinken party in Dornbirn.
Her goal is clearly defined: Her party should achieve a double-digit result for the first time in the state elections and gain seats. "We want to become so strong that there is no way around the NEOS."
The NEOS have very specific ideas about the modern, pink path with eight concrete priorities. As far as the number one issue, education, is concerned, Gamon would like to see the introduction of an opportunity index - a needs-based funding program for disadvantaged schools, as already exists in Vienna. At the same time, all-day childcare and school childcare should become free of charge so that family and career can be better reconciled. "Parents should be able to decide for themselves which childcare facility they want to use in Vorarlberg so that they are no longer tied to just one municipality," demands the pink frontwoman.
The black-green coalition has run out of steam. We want to transform Vorarlberg into a courageous, modern and innovative state.
Claudia Gamon, Landessprecherin
With regard to the economy, Klubobobmann Johannes Gasser believes it would make sense to introduce a regional economic zone. High and dense construction should then be possible there. "We also need to tame the bureaucracy monster, push ahead with digitalization and ensure that the administration becomes leaner."
As far as transport solutions for business and private transport are concerned, the NEOS are backing rail. No road construction without first examining a rail solution is the motto. The plans for the ring streetcar, which the Greens have pulled out of the bottom drawer, should be considered, as should the idea of the Wälderexpress, an extension of the Montafonerbahn, better connections to Switzerland and Germany and an underground rail extension towards Lindau.
We want a transparent policy. It must be about what you can do and not who you know.
Johannes Gasser, Klubobmann
To make work worthwhile again, the Pinks advocate a targeted brake on debt and spending, which in turn should create the scope for tax cuts. Similar to the other parties, the NEOS also want to focus on affordable housing. In addition to the construction of non-profit housing, their plan also includes flexible rent-to-own models. In addition, there should be a "money-back guarantee" in the amount of the land transfer tax on the first purchase of a home. This puts the NEOS right in line with the ÖVP, which has set similar goals.
Last but not least, Gamon and Gasser are concerned with transparent politics without post haggling or cronyism. "It has to be about what you can do and not who you know," says Gasser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
