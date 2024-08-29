NEOS present a pink path for Vorarlberg

The NEOS have very specific ideas about the modern, pink path with eight concrete priorities. As far as the number one issue, education, is concerned, Gamon would like to see the introduction of an opportunity index - a needs-based funding program for disadvantaged schools, as already exists in Vienna. At the same time, all-day childcare and school childcare should become free of charge so that family and career can be better reconciled. "Parents should be able to decide for themselves which childcare facility they want to use in Vorarlberg so that they are no longer tied to just one municipality," demands the pink frontwoman.