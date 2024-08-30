Several problems
New parking regulations cause chaos and resentment
Paid parking spaces, wildlife parkers in the nature park and new rules are annoying locals in the tourist community of Weissensee. The concept is to be revised.
The parking management introduced in June on the eastern shore of Lake Weissensee in Stockenboi is causing displeasure, especially among boat owners. "Until now, we could always park for free. Now we have to pay 99 euros a year," says a boat owner at the landing stage. "It's not the 99 euros that annoys us, but the fact that we don't have a fixed parking space at Weißensee, which is currently stormed by guests - even though we pay!"
The fact that, for example, children who do not live in the same household but use the same boat have to pay the same amount is also criticized.
Parking in the nature park
Added to this is the parking chaos directly on the street. "If the parking lot is full, people park directly on the verge, there is hardly any control - and that in the middle of the nature park!", they also show no understanding for this.
Mayor Hans Jörg Kerschbaumer is aware of the problems: "The management has been active for a short time, but it is important for the municipality because we are responsible for the operation on site, the maintenance of the public access to the lake and the garbage. This also has to be financed somehow."
Nevertheless, they are open to changes. "We will revise and improve the concept for next year. There is also nothing wrong with fixed parking spaces for locals. However, this will be decided by the local council," says Kerschbaumer.
