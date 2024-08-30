New parking regulations cause chaos and resentment

The parking management introduced in June on the eastern shore of Lake Weissensee in Stockenboi is causing displeasure, especially among boat owners. "Until now, we could always park for free. Now we have to pay 99 euros a year," says a boat owner at the landing stage. "It's not the 99 euros that annoys us, but the fact that we don't have a fixed parking space at Weißensee, which is currently stormed by guests - even though we pay!"