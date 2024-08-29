Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt
Emergency services equipped for the spectacle at the Wiesn
There is a special Postbus and S-Bahn shuttle service for visitors until the early hours of the morning.
"We are prepared and ready for the influx of visitors," says market master Arthur Ottowitz. A lot has changed over the past decades. "Today, the infrastructure of the meadow is fit and well monitored," says Mayor Stefan Visotschnig, who has been the market manager for 33 years. The inspection and meeting with the emergency services will take place this evening.
In the past, holes were simply dug in the meadows, today there are special regulations for everything.
Bürgermeister Stefan Visotschnig, Marktreferent seit 33 Jahren
All of the municipality's fire departments in action
Head of the building authority Paul Stöckl: "The lighting, which can also be supplied with emergency power, is tested." Representatives of the blue light organizations are also present at the meeting. Stöckl: "All of the municipality's fire departments will be on duty over these four days. They will be there for the population around the clock. The central operations center will be the Bleiburg armory." The Red Cross has set up its own ambulance service with an emergency doctor. And the police station is open 24 hours a day.
Police commander Markus Hoffmann: "We are prepared. Around 40 officers in uniform and plainclothes will be present during the day. Other units and the dog squadron are on standby. Hoffmann warns: "There will be alcohol checks and an increased police presence around the Wiesenmarkt area."
The police chief refers to the Postbus service, which has set up an increased shuttle service. The S-Bahn will take visitors to the market site and back home every 30 minutes until 2.30 am.
