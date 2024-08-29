"China-Mercedes"
Smart #5: How it attacks the Model Y and Skoda Enyaq
Smart wants to grow. And it is literally doing so: the #5, the largest model to date from the former small car brand, will hit the road in spring 2025.
The electric crossover measures 4.70 meters in length, has a range of around 600 kilometers and 800-volt technology and can even master light off-road terrain in an emergency thanks to all-wheel drive and off-road accessories.
After the joint subsidiary of Mercedes and the Chinese manufacturer Geely initially stripped off its small car heritage with its two crossover models #1 and #3, it is now leaving its traditional urban biotope.
The brand's third modern model is a family crossover for everyday use and travel in the league of the Mercedes B-Class, Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y. The angular body, combined with a large wheelbase, is intended to provide ample space in the interior, while the optional off-road attachments and accessories such as body side bags and roof racks add a dash of adventure flair. The "Summit Edition" now on show at the premiere in Brisbane, Australia, is almost reminiscent of real off-road vehicles such as the Defender from Land Rover with its full upgrade program.
The interior, on the other hand, is more elegant and modern than rustic. The defining element is a wide horizontal screen unit that stretches from the center console almost to the passenger door. Multi-adjustable leather seats, oak wood trim and ambient lighting with 256 colors are intended to underline the premium claim of the brand, which sees itself as a somewhat more approachable addition to the Mercedes models, which are increasingly disappearing into luxury regions and can be found right next door in the dealership. Smart is therefore also emphasizing practical benefits such as the good space for the five occupants and up to 1530 liters of trunk space.
There is no official information yet on the drive and equipment program for Europe. The Geely platform, which Smart is also using for its new model, works with either 400 or 800 volt batteries and can use either the relatively inexpensive LFP batteries or the more powerful NMC variant. The latter, in conjunction with 800-volt technology, will probably be reserved for the top models, which are likely to have more than 600 hp and all-wheel drive. The largest battery in the range has an officially confirmed capacity of 100 kWh and enables 740 kilometers of driving according to the Chinese standard. In the European WLTP standard, that would be a good 600 kilometers.
Variants with pure rear-wheel drive, less power and a shorter range are also available; however, it is unclear which of these will come to Europe next year. In addition to the EU, the most important market for the model is China and Australia, which is now being tapped into. The #5 will not be available in the USA.
Smart is not naming prices a good six months before the market launch. However, it is clear that the new model will significantly increase the brand's price list, which currently starts at just under 40,000 euros. On top of this, there may also be the planned EU punitive tariffs, because like the other Smart models, the #5 will also come to Europe from a Chinese factory.
The #5 will not be the last new model since Geely joined the company four years ago. The brand wants to and should grow and escape the niche dimensions in which it was trapped in the days of the Fortwo and Forfour subcompact cars. This was only partially successful in the first five months: There were around 15,300 new customers in China and 8,000 in Europe, compared to just under 9,000 European buyers for the smaller predecessors in the same period last year. These could return in the future, as Smart is at least half-loudly considering a new edition of a small electric car. If the successor to the Fortwo is launched, a new Forfour is likely to follow hot on its heels. (SPX)
