Smart #5: How it attacks the Model Y and Skoda Enyaq

The #5 will not be the last new model since Geely joined the company four years ago. The brand wants to and should grow and escape the niche dimensions in which it was trapped in the days of the Fortwo and Forfour subcompact cars. This was only partially successful in the first five months: There were around 15,300 new customers in China and 8,000 in Europe, compared to just under 9,000 European buyers for the smaller predecessors in the same period last year. These could return in the future, as Smart is at least half-loudly considering a new edition of a small electric car. If the successor to the Fortwo is launched, a new Forfour is likely to follow hot on its heels. (SPX)