More parts ordered
Apple expects strong sales of new iPhone 16
Apple is preparing for strong sales of its first iPhone with in-house artificial intelligence. The company is said to have instructed its suppliers to prepare for components for 88 to 90 million devices.
This was reported by the Japanese news magazine "Nikkei Asia" on Thursday, citing insiders. Some component manufacturers are even said to have received orders for more than 90 million units. Last year, Apple initially ordered parts for around 80 million new iPhones.
However, the iPhone group usually orders a larger number initially and then revises this after the product has gone on sale, "Nikkei Asia" wrote, citing some suppliers. Apple has not commented on this.
Only sixth place in China
The iPhone manufacturer wants to create new incentives to buy with new functions based on artificial intelligence. The company has recently struggled with competition in the large smartphone market of China. According to calculations by analysis firm IDC, Apple dropped out of the top five smartphone providers in the country. At the top, the Chinese provider Vivo and the resurgent Huawei Group are in a neck-and-neck race.
New product event on September 9
Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone models in two weeks' time. The company is hosting an innovation event at its headquarters in Cupertino on September 9. In addition to new iPhones, the next generation of the Apple Watch is traditionally presented at the September events.
