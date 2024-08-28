Salzburg looking forward to the “new premier class”

"We're just getting started!"

Despite the last tough step towards the first major goal of the season, which was to make the Bulls break out in a sweat, there was a consensus at the end: they deserved to join the big boys! "We did well over four games in the qualifiers. There's still time before the start to discuss what we need to do better," said Kjaergaard. Lijnders also sees room for improvement. "We want to be the team that is capable of beating the best teams in world soccer. Are we the best team? Certainly not. Are we there yet? Certainly not. But we're growing, and we're just getting started!" The first opportunity to put this plan into practice awaits in just over three weeks (September 17/18/19).