Salzburg looking forward to the “new premier class”
The mood at FC Red Bull Salzburg following their promotion to the Champions League could not have been better. Coach Pep Lijnders emphasized, echoing his post-match song of choice: "We want to create memories." Bull Maurits Kjaergaard is looking forward to the new format of the competition.
"Play with 100 percent, celebrate with 100 percent," was Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders' motto. The mood among the Bulls could not have been better on Wednesday night. The relief after the 1:1 against Dynamo Kiev was immense. This is the sixth time in a row that the team from Mozartstadt has reached the Champions League. "It's one of the happiest days of my career, I love this competition," beamed the Dutchman, and made a song request, which was fulfilled by "DJ" Maurits Kjaergaard.
But not the anthem of the premier class or his favorite band Coldplay - but "Memories", a hit by David Guetta. "It's about creating memories (the German translation of the title, ed.)," grinned Lijnders.
"We're just getting started!"
Despite the last tough step towards the first major goal of the season, which was to make the Bulls break out in a sweat, there was a consensus at the end: they deserved to join the big boys! "We did well over four games in the qualifiers. There's still time before the start to discuss what we need to do better," said Kjaergaard. Lijnders also sees room for improvement. "We want to be the team that is capable of beating the best teams in world soccer. Are we the best team? Certainly not. Are we there yet? Certainly not. But we're growing, and we're just getting started!" The first opportunity to put this plan into practice awaits in just over three weeks (September 17/18/19).
The 33rd edition of the world's most important club competition will see major changes for the regulars of the top flight (see graphic). A group stage with 32 participants will become a league phase with 36 clubs. The number of opponents in the basic round will be increased from three to eight. The final matchday will not take place until the end of January. The revolution of the Champions League, which also means a higher workload, doesn't seem to bother some Bulls players much, although coaching greats such as Pep Guardiola of Manchester City have expressed criticism.
"See what happens"
"I think it's good not to have just six games. The new format is exciting. We're looking forward to it," said midfielder Kjaergaard. His coach Lijnders, who reached the final twice with Liverpool FC and won one of them against Tottenham in 2019, said: "I love the old format. Let's see what happens now." The 41-year-old did not want to deal with the changes until after the successful qualification. That probably took a little longer after all the celebrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
