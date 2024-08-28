Care and refugees
Social spending in Vienna increased significantly again
The City of Vienna spent a whopping 2.56 billion euros on social welfare in the previous year. The largest item is care, but there were also record figures for aid for refugees and the homeless.
The Vienna Social Fund (FSW) presents its annual balance sheet for 2023. The bottom line: in order to meet the growing social challenges in the city, the city is struggling with record expenditure. With a total budget of 2.56 billion euros, the FSW has invested 13.8 percent more than in the previous year. City Councillor for Social Affairs Peter Hacker (SPÖ) puts it in a nutshell: "The FSW is always a reflection of our urban development." And this actually paints a bleak picture, as a look at the figures makes clear.
Significant increase in total expenditure
To illustrate this better: out of a population of just under 2.01 million, 145,700 people received help from the fund last year - that's just over seven percent of Vienna's population. The total expenditure of the Vienna Social Fund reached the impressive sum of 2.56 billion euros in 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 310 million euros compared to 2022 (see chart).
The largest group are people with care and support needs. Almost 58,000 Viennese were dependent on this in 2023. This cost the city 1.55 billion euros.
Social security is worth a lot of money to us in Vienna. That's how we understand social security in red Vienna. Others may see it differently, but that doesn't matter. We stand by that.
Sozialstadtrat Peter Hacker (SPÖ)
Over a quarter more for refugee aid
In relative terms, the biggest increase in costs was in the area of refugee aid. Here, expenditure rose by 25.9 percent to 287 million euros. This pot was increased by a further 59 million euros compared to the previous year. 49,910 refugees were supported by the City of Vienna last year - which means another increase in the number of people cared for.
There is no sign of any easing. According to the FSW, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the associated influx of displaced people also had a noticeable impact on refugee aid in 2023. At 22,000 people, Ukrainians make up the largest group here. The need for accommodation, care and social integration has risen steadily in recent years, which is now also clearly reflected in the budget. Increases in energy and living costs are having an impact here.
Expenditure on assistance for the homeless has also risen at an above-average rate. At 142 million euros, 18.3 percent more was spent than in 2022. These funds are crucial for offering the 12,750 (+3.1 percent) homeless or homeless people in Vienna a perspective.
A ray of hope: Although more people are taking advantage of the help provided by the FSW and partner organizations, the duration of support measures has shortened. The aim is always to enable those affected to lead an independent life again.
More and more young people in debt counseling
The balance sheet for debt counseling is alarming. It recorded a noticeable increase in the number of clients. In 2023, 12,410 people sought help from the FSW with debt problems - an increase of 3.8 percent compared to the previous year. Rising living costs and economic uncertainties are the main reasons for this development.
The FSW leadership warns that young people in particular get into financial difficulties at an early age, often through early ownership of bank accounts and cell phones as well as access to online services. Not a particularly rosy outlook for urban development.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
