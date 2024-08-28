Social spending in Vienna increased significantly again

There is no sign of any easing. According to the FSW, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the associated influx of displaced people also had a noticeable impact on refugee aid in 2023. At 22,000 people, Ukrainians make up the largest group here. The need for accommodation, care and social integration has risen steadily in recent years, which is now also clearly reflected in the budget. Increases in energy and living costs are having an impact here.