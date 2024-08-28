Film festival starts
Monica Bellucci inspires with wow curves on the Lido
Venice is calling and the celebrities are coming in droves. The Venice Film Festival opens on Wednesday evening and the first celebrities have already arrived in the lagoon city.
The Venice Film Festival opens with the film "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice". No wonder the stars of Tim Burton's new film were already practising their grand entrance on the Lido on Wednesday.
Wow turns in Venice
First and foremost Monica Bellucci, who not only came along to support her partner and diligently sent kisses into the ether, but had of course also landed a role in Burton's film.
The black dress with white polka dots beautifully accentuated the 59-year-old's sexy curves. The black sunglasses completed the diva look.
Together with her film colleagues Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe, Bellucci posed for the photographers before heading to the press conference.
Ortega smart in wine red
But not only Bellucci has already found her way to Venice. Jenna Ortega also hit the Lido the day before and showed up in the early afternoon looking chic in a wine-red trouser suit by Paul Smith. Special eye-catcher of the look: the black and white striped bag in mini suitcase format.
Winona Ryder, on the other hand, wore a black velvet dress with a ruffled neckline that perfectly matched the horror comedy thanks to a touch of gothic. Fellow actress Catherine O'Hara came in a black and white striped blouse dress.
Success never understood
Tim Burton finally revealed at the press conference that he had been surprised by the success of his cult horror comedy "Beetlejuice". "The funny thing about 'Beetlejuice' is that, as much as I love the movie, I never quite understood why it was a success," said the 66-year-old.
In the absurd horror comedy from 1988, Michael Keaton embodies the poltergeist Beetlejuice with black circles under his eyes and tangled hair. Beetlejuice became an iconic figure in pop culture. "It's so rare to be in something that you can say is one hundred percent original and unique," said Keaton.
Opening of the film festival
With "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice", the sequel to the film opens the 81st Venice Film Festival tonight. In addition to Keaton, Hollywood stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara will also be back. Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") plays Lydia's daughter, with Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe also taking part.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
