Delicacies and last chances on Monument Day

For Christoph Bazil, President of the Federal Monuments Office, however, the concerns of the Monument Protection Initiative are "incomprehensible". The new law also stipulates a special maintenance obligation for owners, which is intended to prevent them from letting monuments "fall into disrepair in order to be able to enforce demolition". However, Bazil supports the initiative's demand that private owners of listed buildings in particular need more support from the public sector: For the most part, they were "doing an incredible amount for the preservation of our cultural heritage with great personal commitment. That should be recognized."