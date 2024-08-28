Vorteilswelt
It's already starting

Anna Gasser’s displeasure shortly before the start of the World Cup

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 10:02

The new snowboard freestyle World Cup season starts this weekend in New Zealand with a slopestyle. Double Olympic champion Anna Gasser is less than enthusiastic about the early start, but is relaxed ahead of the start of the qualification phase for the 2026 Winter Games.

comment0 Kommentare

"The end of August is a pretty early time for a World Cup. At this stage, there's clearly still something missing in terms of top form. I'm not stressing too much about it, but it can't hurt to keep collecting points," said Gasser ahead of the first competition in Cadrona on Friday, for which bad weather is forecast.

Anna Gasser (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Anna Gasser
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The World Cup opener in Gasser's showpiece discipline Big Air is scheduled for mid-October in Chur.

Good feeling for the snow
The Carinthian recently prepared with the Austrian team in Australia. "The weather didn't always play along, but we still made the best of the situation and were able to build up a really good feeling for the snow again," says the 33-year-old.

In addition to Gasser, youth Olympic champion Hanna Karrer and Clemens Millauer will also be competing in New Zealand. One week later, freeskier Sam Baumgartner will start the season there with a halfpipe competition.

