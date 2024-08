Accusation of rape turned into defamation

The "Krone" had reported on the case: A Carinthian girl (15) accused a man from Lungau (24) of rape. The girl filed a complaint in October 2023 - nine months after the alleged offense. The allegations led to the arrest of the man in December 2023, who had denied the accusations from the outset - according to his defense lawyer Magdalena Rauter, he spent 13 days in custody over Christmas.