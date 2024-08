“Wife-beater” chants against Boateng in Vienna

Jérôme Boateng was substituted for LASK for the second time in a Bundesliga match in Vienna on Sunday with the score at 1:1 - and when the 2014 world champion stepped onto the pitch in the 73rd minute, he was greeted with a roar of whistles from the Austria fans. But it didn't stop there, because as videos that have now emerged on social media show, Boateng was mobbed with numerous "wife-beater" chants.