Russia suspects USA behind Durov’s arrest

Macron: "Not a political decision"

The White House has not commented on Durov's arrest. French President Macron said that the arrest was "in no way a political decision". According to the French public prosecutor's office, it is the result of investigations in connection with the alleged distribution of child pornography via the internet service, among other things. It is also investigating suspicions of illegal transactions and fraud in the app as well as the refusal to pass on information to the authorities.