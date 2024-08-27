Vorteilswelt
Classmate coerced

Scandal at elite school: two videos obtained by the judiciary

27.08.2024 06:31

One video shows a boy carrying a female classmate, the second video is unusable due to poor lighting conditions. The Linz public prosecutor's office has now received two films that are to serve as evidence in the scandal surrounding a trip to Italy by pupils from the elite Aloisianum boarding school in Linz.

For decades, it has been a tradition for the pupils of the Aloisianum Catholic private high school in Linz to travel to Assisi (Italy), where they complete a cultural and spiritual project week. This year's trip took place from May 12 to 17, but this time - as reported - it was not very holy.

Dragged into the room
Seven boys allegedly dragged a fellow pupil into a room at their hotel and forced her to give them a massage. The school management filed a criminal complaint, and since then investigations have been ongoing against five of those involved. Under the "working title", according to Florian Roitner from the Linz public prosecutor's office, of deprivation of liberty, coercion and dangerous threats.

Massage demanded
The police have now received footage from a surveillance camera in Italy. The video camera was aimed at the outside area of the accommodation. One film is said to show how the 15-year-old was taken against her will by one of the boys and carried on his shoulders. According to public prosecutor Roitner, the second recording is not or hardly usable due to its poor quality.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

