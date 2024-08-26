Chancellor: “We have to deport a lot more”

"Krone": Mr. Nehammer, the Solingen attacker could not be repatriated in Germany, now he has killed three people. Is there simply an impotence in politics when it comes to some issues?

Karl Nehammer: We are exhausting all possibilities to get people who have committed crimes or do not have a residence permit out of the country. This year we are at 13,000 removals from the country. That is still not good enough, we need to deport many more. We need major repatriation agreements on the part of the Union, which must be linked to economic agreements. Because it doesn't help, without the cooperation of other countries I can't carry out returns. It is one thing to investigate and convict the offender, but if I don't have a partner country that will take him back, I can't deport him. In addition, asylum procedures are needed in third countries.