“It could have ended really badly”

Cause of the accident: rain, cell phone and probably tiredness

Martin Rauchenbacher was the first on the scene on Sunday evening. The text of the alarm: car in building. At first, the incident commander of the Mittersill fire department had no idea what awaited him and his colleagues just 50 meters from the fire station. "I don't want to imagine what would have happened if the guest garden had also been full," says Rauchenbacher. "That could have ended badly."