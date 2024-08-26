Vorteilswelt
After crash in pizzeria

“It could have ended really badly”

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 22:30

After the crash in a pizzeria in Mittersill on Sunday, it is clear that vacationers and locals in the restaurant were very lucky. The person responsible for the accident expressed his remorse to the police...

comment0 Kommentare

In heavy rain, a Pole (37) lost control of his car in Mittersill on Sunday evening - the "Krone" reported. The man had driven straight into a crowded pizzeria on a bend in the town center. While locals and holidaymakers were eating pizza and pasta there, the car suddenly crashed and rumbled. Tables and chairs went flying. And people too.

Three holidaymakers from Germany were seriously injured in the dramatic accident. They were subsequently taken to three hospitals in the state. Five other people, including another holidaymaker and four locals, were slightly injured. The fire department, Red Cross and emergency doctor treated the people. The crisis intervention team was also called out.

The broken glass the day after... (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
The broken glass the day after...
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

Cause of the accident: rain, cell phone and probably tiredness
Martin Rauchenbacher was the first on the scene on Sunday evening. The text of the alarm: car in building. At first, the incident commander of the Mittersill fire department had no idea what awaited him and his colleagues just 50 meters from the fire station. "I don't want to imagine what would have happened if the guest garden had also been full," says Rauchenbacher. "That could have ended badly."

... the restaurant had already been cleaned up. (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
... the restaurant had already been cleaned up.
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)
The fire department had provisionally closed it that evening. (Bild: Hölzl Roland)
The fire department had provisionally closed it that evening.
(Bild: Hölzl Roland)

He and his comrades took exemplary care of the people, had the car towed away and provisionally sealed the glass front. They were the last ones on site, together with the owner of the building and the tenant of the restaurant. He had only taken over the popular pizzeria in April. When will it reopen? Still uncertain.

The Pole, who lives in Mittersill himself, told the police that the heavy rain and the cell phone navigation system had distracted him. The man could not rule out the possibility that he had fallen asleep briefly. However, he did not have alcohol or drugs in his blood.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

