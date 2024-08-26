Beer Party: A poster and a honeymoon

Top candidate on her honeymoon

The youngest top candidate is the first to answer questions: 28-year-old Sophie Bliem is entering the race for the Beer Party and wants to make Austria a "safe, fair and future-oriented country in the heart of Europe". However, she will not be attending her party's first official election campaign event in Carinthia: "She got married at the weekend and is on her honeymoon," says party leader Dominik Wlazny.