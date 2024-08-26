Vorteilswelt
National Council election

Beer Party: A poster and a honeymoon

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 19:05

Slowly but surely, the election campaign begins: The Beer Party presents its Carinthia motif on Monday - there is only one triangular stand per province. And: We are looking for your questions!

comment0 Kommentare

What do you want to know from our politicians? We are asking your questions: ahead of the national elections, we are inviting the top Carinthian candidates from all the parties standing for election to a Q&A session - and we also want our readers' interests to be represented.

So: What is burning under your nails? What problem would you like to address? Send us your question along with your name and place of residence to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at.

Top candidate on her honeymoon
The youngest top candidate is the first to answer questions: 28-year-old Sophie Bliem is entering the race for the Beer Party and wants to make Austria a "safe, fair and future-oriented country in the heart of Europe". However, she will not be attending her party's first official election campaign event in Carinthia: "She got married at the weekend and is on her honeymoon," says party leader Dominik Wlazny.

"Nit tschentschn. Selba mochn." That is the motto of the beer party in Carinthia. (Bild: Steiner Clara Milena)
"Nit tschentschn. Selba mochn." That is the motto of the beer party in Carinthia.
(Bild: Steiner Clara Milena)

So, with reinforcements from Vienna and Styria, he puts up one - in words: one - poster stand in Carinthia. Each province receives a triangular stand, each with its own motif. "Please don't flutter it!" jokes Wlazny.

"51 percent should be enough"
The Carinthian poster features cheese noodles, with the words "Nit tschentschen. Make it yourself." Wlazny: "I googled it, it means 'Nicht sudern'! That's also our credo: tackle things yourself and make a difference - and that's why we're here today."

He himself hasn't eaten cheese noodles "for a long time": "They're rarely vegan! Since I don't eat cheese, I haven't for a long time." The declared election goal: "51 percent should be enough. The more people vote for us, the more we can campaign for our issues."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf