National Council election
Beer Party: A poster and a honeymoon
Slowly but surely, the election campaign begins: The Beer Party presents its Carinthia motif on Monday - there is only one triangular stand per province. And: We are looking for your questions!
What do you want to know from our politicians? We are asking your questions: ahead of the national elections, we are inviting the top Carinthian candidates from all the parties standing for election to a Q&A session - and we also want our readers' interests to be represented.
So: What is burning under your nails? What problem would you like to address? Send us your question along with your name and place of residence to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at.
Top candidate on her honeymoon
The youngest top candidate is the first to answer questions: 28-year-old Sophie Bliem is entering the race for the Beer Party and wants to make Austria a "safe, fair and future-oriented country in the heart of Europe". However, she will not be attending her party's first official election campaign event in Carinthia: "She got married at the weekend and is on her honeymoon," says party leader Dominik Wlazny.
So, with reinforcements from Vienna and Styria, he puts up one - in words: one - poster stand in Carinthia. Each province receives a triangular stand, each with its own motif. "Please don't flutter it!" jokes Wlazny.
"51 percent should be enough"
The Carinthian poster features cheese noodles, with the words "Nit tschentschen. Make it yourself." Wlazny: "I googled it, it means 'Nicht sudern'! That's also our credo: tackle things yourself and make a difference - and that's why we're here today."
He himself hasn't eaten cheese noodles "for a long time": "They're rarely vegan! Since I don't eat cheese, I haven't for a long time." The declared election goal: "51 percent should be enough. The more people vote for us, the more we can campaign for our issues."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.