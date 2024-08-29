What's behind it?
When a sore throat plagues us even in summer
In fall and winter, we are familiar with the typical symptom of a sore throat at the start of a cold. But a sore throat and cold can also occur in the warmer months of the year. Here you can find out why.
The frequent change of high temperatures and heavily air-conditioned rooms is often the reason why we can catch a cold even in the warm season. The air conditioning systems in hotels, supermarkets, trains or airplanes are usually the trigger when your throat burns and you find it difficult to swallow. The air conditioning in your car can also be to blame. Especially if it is set too high or is aimed directly at the body.
Beware of hypothermia!
Hypothermia is another possibility. If you spend too long in the water at the swimming pool, for example, or if you don't change out of your wet swimwear quickly, you could catch a cold. Therefore, as soon as you get out of the water, dry off well and put on dry clothes.
Dry air due to air conditioning
If rooms are heavily air-conditioned, this not only leads to hypothermia of the body, but also to continuous dehydration of the mucous membranes. These are then severely irritated, making it easier for viruses to enter the body via the mouth and nose.
This prevents complaints:
- If you spend a lot of time in rooms with air conditioning, you should moisten your nasal mucous membranes with seawater spray, for example.
- Take care not to expose yourself to direct draughts (e.g. through open windows or in the car). This can also cause the body to cool down unnoticed and dry out the mucous membranes.
- Be careful with cold drinks and ice cubes, as these are also often triggers for sore throats.
