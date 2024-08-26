Polaschek: “All lessons can be held”

Polaschek: "Before the summer, we advertised 8,000 positions for teachers. More than 14,000 applicants applied, far more people than were needed. There are currently only 100 vacancies. And all hours can be kept." With around 120,000 employees, the company is Austria's largest employer. Polaschek: "It was a digitalized application process. Now the school principals choose their teachers themselves". In general, however, there are also construction sites in the domestic education system in addition to the teacher positions that are apparently now almost completely filled again.