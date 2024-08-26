Still missing
Iceland: Tourist killed in ice cave collapse
At least one tourist has died in the collapse of an ice cave on a glacier in Iceland. Another person was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik, but is in a stable condition, according to the Icelandic police.
Two other people, who were probably trapped under the ice, are still missing after the accident on the Breidamerkurjökull glacier.
Search called off during the night
The search for them was interrupted during the night due to the difficult and dangerous conditions and the darkness. It was to be continued in the morning.
A video on Twitter shows the entrance to the ice cave - probably not for people with claustrophobia ...
The victims were part of a group of 25 foreign tourists who had been exploring the ice cave. Their nationalities remained unclear at first. Iceland, with its glaciers and geysers, volcanoes and waterfalls, is a popular destination for many outdoor tourists.
A popular natural attraction for tourists
Breidamerkurjökull in the south-east of the North Atlantic island is an offshoot of the Vatnajökull glacier. The spectacular Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon stretches out in front of it.
The lake with its icebergs floating on the water is one of Iceland's biggest tourist attractions. Numerous hikes over glacier tongues and through ice caves are offered in the region.
