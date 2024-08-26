Industry survey
Majority of the population against new taxes
In view of repeated calls for wealth and inheritance taxes, the Aktienforum, together with the Federation of Austrian Industries, has conducted a survey on the subject, which is presented to the "Krone". Two thirds are of the opinion that new taxes would jeopardize prosperity and competitiveness.
The survey was conducted by Peter Hajek and had a sample of 800 respondents. The results show a clear rejection of new taxes: 64 percent are of the opinion that new taxes would jeopardize prosperity in Austria and 65 percent also see competitiveness at risk. 82% of Austrians believe that no new taxes are necessary to finance kindergartens and care, but that existing tax money should be used better and more sparingly.
74% reject a "snoop tax", which would involve random checks on households. 78% are of the opinion that valuables such as jewelry or savings books are none of the state's business. 68% consider inheritance tax to be double taxation and reject it. Three quarters of respondents (76%) support a reduction in the tax rate to below 40% by 2030.
The IV once again emphasizes that Austria's tax ratio of 43.6% is the fourth highest in the EU. The fact that the majority of assets are held by domestic companies is often ignored. If the state wanted to tax assets that have already been taxed several times again through wealth and death taxes, there is a long-term threat of Austrian family businesses being sold off.
The assets to be inherited are the hard-earned money of the post-war generations, which has already been taxed at up to 55%. According to the SPÖ model, these savings are to be taxed again at a rate of at least 25 percent in the inheritance tax. "Those who save for their children instead of throwing the money away should not be the ones to lose out," says the IV.
