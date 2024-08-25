The Dutch Grand Prix – LIVE from 3pm

For the first time since Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort, Verstappen did not take first place in front of the 'Orange Army' in the grandstands. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, Verstappen also won the race from first place on the grid. On Saturday, the three-time world champion refrained from making a challenge to Norris. "We will try, but if you are more than three tenths behind in qualifying, we have to be realistic," said the Dutchman. "We lacked a bit of pace throughout qualifying."