The Dutch Grand Prix – LIVE from 3pm

The Formula 1 circus makes a guest appearance in Zandvoort. The Dutch Grand Prix kicks off at 3pm and we will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Lando Norris has claimed the first pole position in the second half of the Formula 1 World Championship season. The McLaren driver relegated local hero and world champion Max Verstappen to second place in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. The Red Bull star was a considerable 0.356 seconds behind his British rival. Third in a gusty affair was Oscar Piastri (+0.499) in the McLaren ahead of Mercedes man George Russell (+0.571 sec.).
Mercedes had recently bounced back with three wins in four races before the summer break. In Zandvoort, the Silver Arrows had to struggle for the time being. Spa winner Lewis Hamilton surprisingly failed in the second qualifying segment (12th). The record-breaking world champion was also pushed back three places on the grid after an obstruction against Perez. The Ferraris were also weak. Charles Leclerc had to make do with sixth place (+0.909) behind Sergio Perez (Red Bull), while Carlos Sainz retired from Q2 in 11th place.
Comfortable lead
Verstappen is about to make his 200th Grand Prix start today. In the championship standings, he still has a comfortable 78-point lead over Norris, who is on pole for the fourth time, ahead of the 15th of 24 races this season. Verstappen has won the last three editions in his home country, but the triple champion has been waiting four races for a Grand Prix victory.
"A fantastic day, it's nice to be back and start with a pole. It was a nice lap and everything went pretty smoothly in qualifying," said Norris. Despite his dominance on the timesheets, he expected a close duel with Verstappen. "He'll put up a good fight, especially in his home race."
For the first time since Formula 1 returned to Zandvoort, Verstappen did not take first place in front of the 'Orange Army' in the grandstands. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, Verstappen also won the race from first place on the grid. On Saturday, the three-time world champion refrained from making a challenge to Norris. "We will try, but if you are more than three tenths behind in qualifying, we have to be realistic," said the Dutchman. "We lacked a bit of pace throughout qualifying."
"We are satisfied"
Helmut Marko, meanwhile, praised the progress. "We are satisfied, even if not completely," said the Red Bull motorsport consultant on ServusTV. "We are within reach." After bumpy practice sessions, qualifying had gone in the right direction for Red Bull Racing. "The car as a whole is calmer. For the race, this means that tire wear will probably also be better." However, the balance is not as perfect as that of McLaren, Marko admitted on Sky. "Max has to fight."
"That was a monster lap from Lando. I didn't expect a lead like that," said McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown. "Our race pace was good. We need a good, clean start and a good strategy. We definitely have the pace and the drivers to win."
Norris drives "like a butterfly", enthused Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team boss was "very disappointed" with the performance of his protégés. After a "freaky exit" (Wolff) by Hamilton, Russell's fourth place did not really satisfy him either. While Red Bull were leaning towards a one-stop strategy for the time being, Mercedes could gamble with a second stop. "With George, the podium is the goal. I don't think Norris can be caught," said Wolff and Hamilton said: "My weekend is done."
