Most teachers are missing in these districts

Steyr is the city of the blessed. At least when it comes to having enough teachers in the classes in two weeks. There is only one vacancy in compulsory schools in Eisenstadt - at VS Ennsleite. Things are also looking good in the districts of Steyr-Land and Eferding: There are three vacancies in each. In Freistadt, Gmunden and Rohrbach, there are four primary or secondary school teachers who are still "leaving". The vacancies are only in double figures in Wels-Land (ten positions), Wels-Stadt (13), Linz-Land (18), Linz-Stadt (20) and - strikingly, as the only rural district - in Braunau, which also has 20 vacant teacher positions.