Salzburg is still looking for 108 teachers

Will there be enough teachers for the start of school in 15 days? It's likely to be tight in Salzburg. "We assume that, as in the previous year, all classes can be filled," says ÖVP education councillor Daniela Gutschi. "I don't think we will be able to fill all positions," fears compulsory school teacher staff representative Anton Polivka: "There will be a lot of overtime right at the start of school, especially in primary and secondary schools.